Donald Trump Jr.’s wife hospitalized after opening letter filled with white powder, police say

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Republican president-elect Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd along with (L-R) his son Barron Trump, wife Melania Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Lara Yunaska during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr., was hospitalized Monday after opening a letter containing white powder, according to a FOX News report.
The daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to police.
