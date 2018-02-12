× Dry with cooler readings, and plenty of sunshine Tuesday

CHILLY SHOT THEN WARMING

Skies are clear tonight into the day tomorrow. Morning lows are chilly in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening. Cool readings come in around the upper 30s. It won’t feel much like February the next several days. While we are dodging some wet weather, temperatures are well above average. We are warming fast despite clouds Wednesday. Highs climb to the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few evening showers can’t be ruled out, however, best chance is overnight into the morning. There is a break from the wet weather for much of the day Thursday. Despite gray, overcast skies, temperatures are warm in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Showers return during the evening too. It’s mild overnight with temperatures hovering in the lower 50s. Showers linger into the start of Friday then dwindle by afternoon. After a warm start, temperatures have no problem reaching the lower and middle 50s before chillier air returns.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend begins chilly, with morning lows in the lower 20s, and afternoon highs stuck in the 30s. However, skies are bright with sunshine. Another shot of milder air returns Sunday. Plenty of sunshine expected with clouds holding off until late in the day. Afternoon temperatures are back in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Showers threaten once again Sunday night into the day Monday as a warm front lifts through the area. The week starts out warm in the lower 50s despite the wet conditions.The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist