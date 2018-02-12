× Final Four set for Lanc-Leb boys basketball playoffs

LANCASTER COUNTY – A couple of 30-point plus efforts highlight the quarterfinal round of the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball tournament. Lampeter-Strasburg senior Ryan Smith pours in 39 points in the Pioneers victory over Lancaster Mennonite. Zach McGillan drained 8 of Ephrata’s 14 three-pointers as part of his 30-point night to lead the Mounts past Cedar Crest 84-69. L-S will play Ephrata in the semifinals. Hempfield earned the top seed in the tourney with a 20-2 regular season. The Black Knights are into the semifinals courtesy of a 58-41 victory at home against Northern Lebanon. They face Lancaster Catholic in the next round. The Crusaders outlasted Garden Spot 55-45 to secure their space in the semis.

Here are the highlights that aired on FOX43 News: