Fire and ice takes over downtown Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. –

Over 65 giant ice sculptures will be on full display in downtown Lititz.

The 13th annual Lititz Fire & Ice kicks off Friday night.

Music from local bands will fill the air and ice carvers will fill the street.

Don’t let the cold scare you away.

There will actually be campfires to warm you up, a fire show, and a chili cook-off.

Speaking of those campfires, local scouts will be giving out free roasted marshmallows at the event.

There will also be a bunch of food trucks on Friday night and Saturday.

The ice sculptures will be on display through Presidents’ Day.

On FOX43 morning news, Drew Anderson asked the organizer why she loves Lititz Fire and Ice.

“This event showcases community in all senses of the word,” said Holly Dekarske. “Everyone in the community steps up and volunteers to make this possible.”

