Former Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator Frank Reich named Indianapolis Colts head coach

INDIANAPOLIS– The purge of the Philadelphia Eagles’ coaching staff has continued.

After the Minnesota Vikings hired former Eagles’ QB coach, John DeFilippo, to be offensive coordinator, the Indianapolis Colts tabbed Philadelphia’s former offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, to be their lead man.

Reich, 56, has served as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, and helped transform QB Carson Wentz into an MVP-candidate while helping lead the team to its first Super Bowl title.

Reich signed a 5-year-deal with the Colts, and will look to rebuild the team with QB Andrew Luck at the helm.

After being spurned by New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who had accepted the head coaching position before backing out, the Colts’ social media team had a little bit of fun on Twitter while announcing Reich’s signing.

The first tweet shows Reich signing his contract:

The second shows Reich with Colts’ owner, Jim Irsay, while holding a Sunday newspaper: