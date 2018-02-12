× Franklin County man dies after crash on Interstate 81

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Quincy Township man is dead as the result of a crash on Interstate 81.

Timothy Butts, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On Feburary 8 around 5:45 a.m., police responded to Interstate 81 NB near mile marker 16.5 for a report of a crash.

After an investigation, police found that Butts’ vehicle became disabled after striking the guide wire system in the median of Interstate 81 in the left lane of the roadway.

Another vehicle stopped to attempt to provide traffic control, as Butts’ vehicle was disabled in the left lane, but a third vehicle failed to see Butts’ vehicle because it had no lights on.

Butts’ was ejected from his vehicle as he was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Neither of the other drivers in the incident were injured.

Both lanes of Interstate 81 NB were closed for approximately 4.5 hours.