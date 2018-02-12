× Here are the District 3 boys and girls basketball playoff brackets

The official District 3 boys and girls basketball playoff brackets were released Monday, and the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference, and York Area Interscholastic Athletic Association are well-represented with high seeds.

The playoffs begin with first-round action on Monday, Feb. 19.

On the boys’ side, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic and Halifax earned No. 1 seeds in their respective classes. Several other Central Pennsylvania schools were seeded high enough to garner byes through the first round.

Manheim Township, Lower Dauphin, Lancaster Catholic, Trinity, Camp Hill and Lebanon Catholic are the top seeds in the six girls’ brackets.

Here’s a quick glance at each bracket:

CLASS 6A BOYS

Reading (20-3), the defending state champion, earned to top seed ahead of Hempfield (20-2), which checks in at No. 2. Chambersburg (17-4) and Cedar Crest (18-4) round out the top four; all four teams receive first-round byes and will not be in action until the quarterfinal round on Friday, Feb. 23.

CLASS 5A BOYS

No first-round byes for the high seeds in this crowded bracket; the entire 16-team field is filled out. Lampeter-Strasburg (20-2) earned the top seed and will face No. 16 Northern York (11-11) in the first round next Monday. The top four seeds are rounded out by Greencastle-Antrim (20-2), Northeastern (20-2), and Dover (19-4).

CLASS 4A BOYS

The top six seeds get free runs through the first round in the 10-team Class 4A field. Top dog Lancaster Catholic (20-2) will face either Susquehanna Township or Bishop McDevitt in the quarterfinals. The others receiving byes are Berks Catholic (21-2), Middletown (15-6), Kennard-Dale (18-5), Littlestown (15-7) and Boiling Springs (12-9).

CLASS 3A BOYS

Top-seeded Kutztown (19-3) and No. 2 Steelton-Highspire (15-7) are idle in the first round of this abbreviated bracket and move directly to the semifinals. Lancaster Mennonite (16-6), York Catholic (15-8), Trinity (16-5) and Camp Hill (11-10) make up the rest of the field.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Top-seeded Halifax (20-2) takes on No. 4 Antietam (7-13), while No. 2 Millersburg (12-10) faces No. 3 Newport (11-11) in the semifinals Friday, Feb. 23 in this four-team playoff.

CLASS 1A BOYS

The top six teams in this 10-team field receive first-round byes. Berks Christian (19-3) is the No. 1 seed, while Lancaster Country Day (16-6), West Shore Christian (17-5), York Country Day (10-5), High Point Baptist (15-5) and Greenwood (14-8) round out the top six.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Manheim Township (18-5), Elizabethtown (18-5), Central York (18-4) and Central Dauphin (14-5) earn first-round byes as the top four teams in the 12-team field. They move on to the quarterfinal round on Thursday, Feb. 22.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

The 16-team bracket is completely filled, so everyone will be busy in the first round when the playoffs commence on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Lower Dauphin (20-1), the No. 1 seed, is the team to beat. Harrisburg (17-4), Twin Valley (22-1) and Lampeter-Strasburg (20-2) round out the powerful top four.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Undefeated Lancaster Catholic (22-0) has the top seed and a first-round bye. Joining the Crusaders in the quarterfinal round will be Berks Catholic (17-4), Wyomissing (20-3), Bishop McDevitt (14-7), defending district champ Northern Lebanon (18-5) and Kennard-Dale (13-10).

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Only two teams receive first-round byes here: top-seeded perennial powerhouse Trinity (17-1) and No. 2 Delone Catholic (20-3). The rest of the field will see first-round action. Pequea Valley (12-10) and Hanover (15-7) are the only other teams above .500 in the bracket. They face one another in the first round.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Top seed Camp Hill (18-4) faces No. 4 Columbia (7-15) and No. 2 Upper Dauphin (18-4) takes on No. 3 Steelton-Highspire (10-9) in this four-team playoff, which begins with the semifinal round on Feb. 21.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Lebanon Catholic (18-5), the perennial small-school powerhouse, is at its customary position at the top of the bracket. The Beavers get a first-round bye, along with Linden Hall (15-4), Harrisburg Christian (12-2), York Christian (18-4), Veritas Academy (15-3) and Lancaster Country Day (16-6).

6A boys bracket

5A boys bracket

4A boys bracket

3A boys bracket

2A boys bracket

1A boys bracket

6A girls bracket

5A girls bracket

4A girls bracket

3A girls bracket

2A girls bracket

1A girls bracket