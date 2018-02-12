× Lancaster County man charged with delivering drugs that led to fatal overdose

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Susquehanna Regional Police have charged a man with drug delivery resulting in death after the investigation of a fatal overdose in December in East Donegal Township.

Nicholas A. Reynolds was arrested Friday and is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail, police say. Reynolds is accused of supplying the drugs that killed Travis E. Fulton on Dec. 13, 2017.

According to police, Fulton overdosed on a combination of heroin and fentanyl. After an investigation, police determined that Fulton obtained the drugs from Reynolds two days before he was found dead.