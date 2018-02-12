× Lancaster man charged with selling drugs to fatal overdose victim in November

ELIZABETHTOWN — An 18-year-old Lancaster man is accused of supplying the drugs that caused the overdose death of a 27-year-old Elizabethtown woman in November, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Alejandro J. Yens was arrested Saturday night in Lancaster, the DA’s office says. He is charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death in connection to a Nov. 9 overdose death on North Lime Street in Elizabethtown.

Police used the victim’s cell phone to connect her to several individuals, including Yens, who they determined was the person who supplied the drugs.

An autopsy revealed fentanyl and morphine, a byproduct of heroin, in the victim’s system.

Lancaster city police and Lancaster County detectives assisted in the investigation.