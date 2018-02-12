× Lebanon woman killed in pedestrian accident

LEBANON CITY, Pa. — A 79-year old Lebanon woman was killed late Monday morning after being struck by a motor vehicle.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Maple Street in Lebanon City just after 11 a.m. Monday for reports of a pedestrian struck. Police confirm that the pedestrian, a 79-year old woman, suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

The driver, a 78-year old man from Jonestown, is cooperating with the police investigation, which is being conducted by the Lebanon City Police Department and The Lebanon County District Attouney’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.