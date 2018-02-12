× Local company donates billboard to help raise funds for Swatara Township police K-9 Unit

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — The Swatara Township Police Department’s effort to raise public funds to help pay for its new K-9 Unit got a helping hand from a local business, the department announced Monday.

Union Deposit Corporation donated billboard space so that that department could spread the news about the new K-9 Unit to drivers in the Harrisburg area.

Swatara Township police are seeking to raise $40,000 toward the K-9 Unit, which will got toward funding a new K-9 officer, training, and necessary supplies for the unit.

The K-9 Unit will aid the department with investigations, drug searches, missing children/persons, school searches, criminal apprehensions, and community outreach programs.

“A K-9 is an invaluable tool to any police department,” the department said on its homepage. “We are very excited to see this program return to Swatara Township.”

Go here to donate to the Swatara Township Police Department K-9 Unit.