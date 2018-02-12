× Man charged with raping juvenile accused of making calls from prison to get the girl to recant

HARRISBURG — A Dauphin County man already charged with the rape of a juvenile girl in December is facing additional charges after making several calls from Dauphin County Prison in an attempt to get the girl to say she was lying, according to Susquehanna Township police.

Joshua Alan Brough, 34, was charged with criminal solicitation intimidation of a witness and criminal use of communication facility on Feb. 1, police say. He was given an additional $100,000 bail and ordered not to contact the person he called again.

Brough was jailed on Dec. 13, 2017 on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor after allegedly assaulting the juvenile in a Susquehanna Township home, police say. He was originally arraigned and assessed bail of $200,000.