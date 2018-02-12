× Mercersburg man charged after 7-hour police standoff

MERCERSBURG — A 47-year-old Mercersburg man was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault after a seven-hour police standoff following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, according to State Police.

Brenton Todd Wrights, of the 14000 block off Dutchtown Road, allegedly got into a verbal dispute with his girlfriend on Saturday, police say. As she left in her vehicle, Wrights allegedly fired a gun at the car, striking it. He then barricaded himself inside his residence, police say.

The standoff began at 7:47 p.m. and lasted until 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, when Wrights was taken into custody. He is currently incarcerated in Franklin County Prison, police say.