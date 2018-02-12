× Nationals sign C Miguel Montero to minor league deal with invite to Spring Training

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals are looking to bolster their catching depth.

The team has signed C Miguel Montero to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

While C Matt Wieters is expected to remain the starter, Montero has the chance to compete with C Pedro Severino for the backup job.

Montero, 34, split 2017 playing for the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays, hitting a career-low .216 with 6 HRs and 16 RBI’s.

A lefty swinger, Montero has been long-valued as an offensive weapon behind the plate.

If Montero were to make the Nationals’ club out of Spring Training, his contract would reportedly pay him $1.3 million with a chance to make another $1.7 million in incentives.