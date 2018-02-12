New Freedom residents want to keep Southern Regional Police Dept.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW FREEDOM, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The New Freedom Borough council is scheduled to meet on Monday night, one month after they voted to break away from the Southern Regional Police Department.

Many New Freedom residents are planning to attend the meeting to show council members they are against their decision. In New Freedom, some residents have yard signs in their yards that say "Keep Southern Regional Police Department in New Freedom."

The decision was officially made in January to part ways with the police department because of cost and funding issues. The Southern Regional Police Department currently covers 6 boroughs.

The council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the borough hall on East High Street.