Philadelphia 76ers expected to sign Marco Belinelli

Posted 4:49 AM, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 04:50AM, February 12, 2018

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 02: Marco Belinelli #3 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 2, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to boost their back court later this week.

G Marco Belinelli is expected to sign with the team after his contract was bought out by the Atlanta Hawks.

Belinelli seemed to confirm the news with a tweet:

Belinelli, 31, is averaging 11.4 points per game in 23.3 minutes per game. The main reason the team is acquiring the guard is to boost their three-point shooting, where Belinelli excels.

This season, Belinelli is hitting just over 37% of his three-point attempts.

With the Sixers missing first overall pick G Markelle Fultz for the majority of the season, Belinelli’s presence should provide a boost.

Related stories