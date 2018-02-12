Philadelphia 76ers expected to sign Marco Belinelli
PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to boost their back court later this week.
G Marco Belinelli is expected to sign with the team after his contract was bought out by the Atlanta Hawks.
Belinelli seemed to confirm the news with a tweet:
Belinelli, 31, is averaging 11.4 points per game in 23.3 minutes per game. The main reason the team is acquiring the guard is to boost their three-point shooting, where Belinelli excels.
This season, Belinelli is hitting just over 37% of his three-point attempts.
With the Sixers missing first overall pick G Markelle Fultz for the majority of the season, Belinelli’s presence should provide a boost.