Philadelphia 76ers expected to sign Marco Belinelli

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to boost their back court later this week.

G Marco Belinelli is expected to sign with the team after his contract was bought out by the Atlanta Hawks.

Belinelli seemed to confirm the news with a tweet:

TRUST THE PROCESS — Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) February 11, 2018

Belinelli, 31, is averaging 11.4 points per game in 23.3 minutes per game. The main reason the team is acquiring the guard is to boost their three-point shooting, where Belinelli excels.

This season, Belinelli is hitting just over 37% of his three-point attempts.

With the Sixers missing first overall pick G Markelle Fultz for the majority of the season, Belinelli’s presence should provide a boost.