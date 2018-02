× Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce delivers memorable speech at Super Bowl Parade

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl parade delivered more than a few memorable moments.

Possibly the most memorable was C Jason Kelce’s speech on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Kelce, fully clad in a Mummers’ costume, delivered a profanity-laced speech that many felt fully embodied the team and city.

You can watch Kelce’s speech below: