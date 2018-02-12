× Philadelphia man charged with stealing $60,000 worth of rings from Lancaster County antiques store

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Philadelphia man is charged with stealing 72 antique rings valued at about $60,000 from a Lancaster County antique market in August of 2017, police say.

Josuf Pryce, 53, is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking in the incident, which occurred at Renninger’s Antique Market, 2500 North Reading Road, on August 13, 2017, East Cocalico Township police say.

Surveillance video footage showed Pryce leaving the stand with the rings in a bag, police say. He was identified by a retired New York police officer now working for the Jewelers Security Alliance, who saw the story on social media.

Pryce has a history of similar thefts, police say. He is currently incarcerated in Montgomery County Prison on unrelated charges.