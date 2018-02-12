× Police: Lititz man was drunk when he smashed into Manheim cemetery, damaging tombstones

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — A 47-year-old Lititz man is facing a DUI charge after crashing his vehicle into a cemetery, damaging several tombstones, police say.

Michael Keith Hilton had a blood alcohol content of .13 when he was breath tested, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Officers were dispatched to the Manheim Starview Cemetery on the 600 block of Park View Drive Sunday at 1:49 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash. They took Hilton into custody at the scene.

There were no injuries in the crash, police say.