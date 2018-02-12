Police searching for suspects who stole $69,000 worth of ATVs, truck & trailer in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for three suspects who stole a truck, trailer and multiple off road utility vehicles valued at $69,000.

On February 11 around 1:55 a.m., a 2005 Ford F250 was stolen from a home on Tulpehocken Road in Jackson Township.

The stolen truck was taken to Off Road Motorsports, an ATV business in Jackson Township.

At that point, the suspects broke into the business and loaded three side-by-side off road utility vehicles in to a white 35-foot trailer that also belonged to Off Road Motorsports.

Once the vehicles were loaded into the trailer, the suspects attached it to the stolen truck and fled east on Route 422 East towards Berks County.

All three suspects were seen on surveillance footage, and all three were wearing dark clothing and masks.

The side-by-side off road utility vehicles are identified as the following:

Orange 2014 Polaris RZR two seater, VIN #4XAST1EA9EF361133

Black and red 2017 Polaris RZR four seater, VIN#3NSVCE873HH009495

Yellow 2013 Can-Am Commander two seater, VIN#3BJKKCP18DJ000659

The total value of the stolen side-by-sides and trailer are $55,000 and the estimated value of the stolen F250 truck is $14,000.

The owner of Off Road Motorsports is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to the return of the stolen vehicles and prosecution of those involved.

Anyone with any information on the crime is asked to call PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.