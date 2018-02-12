Soup and a Bowl fundraiser for the Central PA Food Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A flavorful fundraiser helps to fight hunger in the commonwealth. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank hosted its annual Soup and a Bowl luncheon Monday.

Participants pay for a lunch of soup, bread, and dessert, and can choose to take home a handcrafted pottery bowl. All of the food was donated and this year's bowls were created by local students, artists, and pottery studios.

Organizers of the event say the donations go a long way in help the food bank carry out its mission.

"For every one dollar that's donated to us, we can provide six meals to people in need," explained Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

This was the 25th year for the Soup and a Bowl event, which attracts hundreds of people each year.