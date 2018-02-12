× State Police searching for missing Berks County teen

WOMELSDORF, Berks County — State Police are searching for a 13-year-old Berks County girl who has been missing since Jan. 20.

Destinee Merryfield, 13, was one of three teen-age girls who walked away from the Bethany Childrens Home in Womelsdorf last month, State Police say. The other girls were located by police in Lebanon and returned to the home.

Police checked a residence in Fredericksburg, Lebanon County as a possible location for Merryfield, but the residence was vacant. Police say she may travel to Flourtown, Montgomery County, but she has not yet been located.

Merryfield is described as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and sneakers, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at (610) 378-4011 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS.