York police seek help in identifying robbery suspects

YORK — York Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspects involved in the attempted armed robbery of Lee’s Market on N. Pershing Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to police, three suspects entered the store at 2:53 p.m. One of the suspects, who was wearing red, brandished a firearm, demanded money, and fired one time at the store owner. The shot missed, police say.

The suspects fled on foot without taking anything, according to police.

The pictured suspect had a distinct tattoo on his right hand, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York police at (717) 846-1234 or (717) 849-2219. Tipsters can also text “Yorktips” to 847411, or text York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS.

All callers can remain anonymous.