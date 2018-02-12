× York woman accused of stabbing grandfather during dispute over rum and painkillers

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — A 25-year-old York woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing her grandfather in the chest with a steak knife and a carving fork during a dispute over a bottle of rum and pain medication, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Ashley Nicole Remines, of the 3200 block of Susquehanna Trail, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness, according to police. The charges against her were filed Saturday, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Remines stabbed the victim with a five-inch steak knife and a two-pronged carving fork during a dispute at the family’s home. Family members told police that Remines, who has an opioid addiction and a history of mental health issues, had often tried to take her grandfather’s pain medication.

According to family members, the dispute began when Remines’ grandfather refused to give her his medication. Remines allegedly went to her bedroom and began consuming a large bottle of spiced rum, according to the criminal complaint. Family members asked another person present to take the bottle from Remines to prevent her from drinking herself unconscious, witnesses told police.

After the bottle was taken from her, police say, Remines allegedly went to the kitchen and grabbed the steak knife and a two-pronged carving fork. She then went to the room where her grandfather was sitting in a recliner and stabbed him with both instruments, police say. After the stabbing, Remines was restrained by family members and other witnesses and disarmed.

The victim sustained a stab wound from the knife in the center of his chest, and another stab wound from the carving fork on the upper-left portion of his chest, police say. He was treated by other family members before being transported to York Hospital for further treatment by Manchester Township EMS personnel.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a partially dressed Remines lying in the driveway, according to the criminal complaint. She was restrained by police while other officers spoke to family members and witnesses inside the residence.

Remines allegedly told police repeatedly that she wanted to die and asked police to shoot her, according to the criminal complaint.

Remines was transported to Central Booking for arraignment, the criminal complaint says.