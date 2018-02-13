Chilly with sunshine for Tuesday, then warmer but unsettled conditions arrive

QUIET & CHILLY TUESDAY: Conditions remain quiet into Tuesday, but it’s a chilly one. The day even starts quite cold, with readings falling into the 20s. The winds are light to quiet by daybreak, so wind chill won’t be much of a factor. The rest of Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine with an area of high pressure in control just to the north. There could be some late day clouds, but most of the day is sunny. Expect chilly afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The overnight period is partly clear to mostly cloudy. It’s also not as cold. Expect lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

MIDWEEK WARMING WITH SHOWER CHANCES: A warming trend takes place through the middle of the week, but shower chances also return. Wednesday brings partly sunny skies ahead of the next system. Afternoon high temperatures are even milder! They reach the lower 50s. There’s the chance for a couple late day or early evening showers, but most of the day should be dry. More showers are likely into the night, and some more showers are still possible into early Thursday morning, but it looks very likely there will be dry time too. A few showers can’t be ruled out during the day. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s! Shower chances still remain overnight Thursday, and likely linger into Friday morning. Temperatures are in the 50s, but could begin to drop a bit during the afternoon as the breezes pick up, trying to draw in chillier air.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend sees a chilly start on Saturday, but that doesn’t last long. Skies start sunny on Saturday, then clouds increase ahead of the next system. It’s weak, so it doesn’t bring any precipitation for us. Temperatures are chilly, with readings in the 30s. The clouds are out of here by Sunday, with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds could try to sneak in much later during the day, but sunshine is abundant either way. Temperatures take a huge jump. They are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday brings the next chance for showers. It’s still mild with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!