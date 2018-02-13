Cumberland County man charged in death of 4-month-old son

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged in the death of his 4-month-old son.

Charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children were filed Tuesday against 30-year-old Brian Wagner.

On July 6 around 9 a.m., Carlisle Police responded to the 700 block of Hamilton Court for a report of an infant in apparent cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, officers and EMS personnel began life-saving care and were able to regain vital signs before transporting the infant to Carlisle Regional Medical Center.

The infant was then flown to Hershey Medical Center and died that afternoon, according to police.

An autopsy revealed that the infant sustained brain and spinal cord injuries that contributed to his death, police say.

An investigation determined that Wagner had caused the traumatic injuries.

Wagner was arraigned and is being held at Cumberland County Prison without bail.