× Dallastown man facing charges after raping 5-year-old

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dallastown man is facing charges after admitting to raping a 5-year-old.

Brandon Ladd, 30, is facing rape of a child, corruption of minors and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse among other related charges.

On Feburary 6, police received a call from York County CYF advising that they had just received information about a sexual assault that had occurred at a home in the 600 block of Colonial Drive.

At 9:35 p.m., police arrived at the home and spoke with Ladd’s wife.

Earlier that evening, Ladd’s wife confronted him about what happened, and he allegedly admitted to touching the 5-year-old and performing oral sex on him.

Ladd denied having done it to anyone else, including their other children.

After the confrontation, Ladd went to his parent’s home in the 2900 block of Honey Valley Drive.

Around 10:10 p.m., police picked up Ladd at his parent’s home and brought him back to police headquarters to be interviewed.

During the interview, Ladd admitted to touching the 5-year-old both above and under his clothes and that he performed oral sex on him.

He again denied having touched his other children.

On February 9, a forensic interviewer spoke with the 5-year-old , who said that Ladd had touched him multiple times.

Now, Ladd will face charges.