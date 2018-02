× De Tore’s DIY: Valentine’s Day bacon, beef jerky bouquets

Need a last minute Valentine’s Day gift that’s not lame? De Tore’s DIY can help you out.

Jackie De Tore and Harry from Olivia’s are making bacon and beef jerky bouquets for your sweetheart. Yum!

Any suggestions on what we should try next? Email Jackie at Jdetore@fox43.com or send her a message on Facebook.