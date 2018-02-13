FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Lesley Ann Scott, DOB 11/03/75, 42-Years Old (5’09”, 180 lbs, Blue Eyes, Brown Hair)

Wanted: Sale or Transfer of Firearms, Unsworn Falsification to Authorities

Location: Staudt’s Gun Shop, 7050 Allentown Blvd, West Hanover Twp, Dauphin Co.

Incident Date: June 25, 2016 at 2:27 PM

Charges Filed: November 1, 2016

2. Leslie Michael Webster, DOB: 06/10/71, 46-Years Old (6’02”, 220 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair)

Wanted: Sale or Transfer of Firearms, Unsworn Falsification to Authorities

Location: Staudt’s Gun Shop, 7050 Allentown Blvd, West Hanover Twp, Dauphin Co.

Incident Date: November 28, 2015 at 4:03 PM

Charges Filed: June 17, 2016

Contact PSP Harrisburg with tips at 717-671-7500.