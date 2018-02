× Goose Valley Rd Closed is Lower Paxton Twp

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — Goose Valley Road is closed today, February 13, 2018, from Colonial Club Rd. to Westchester Dr. Detour routes have been posted. The road may or may not reopen tonight. Regardless, it will definitely be closed again tomorrow, February 14, 2018 during the day.