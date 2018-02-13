× Gov. Wolf rejects Republican legislature’s redrawn congressional district map

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that he will not accept the proposed congressional district map Republican legislative leaders submitted to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The redrawn map submitted by Republicans is a partisan gerrymander that does not comply with the Court’s order or Pennsylvania’s constitution, Wolf said in the announcement.

“The analysis by my team shows that, like the 2011 map, the map submitted to my office by Republican leaders is still a gerrymander,” Wolf said in a statement. “Their map clearly seeks to benefit one political party, which is the essence of why the court found the current map to be unconstitutional.

“Partisan gerrymandering weakens citizen power, promotes gridlock, and stifles meaningful reform,” Wolf’s statement continued. “As non-partisan analysts have already said, their map maintains a similar partisan advantage by employing many of the same unconstitutional tactics present in their 2011 map.”

The court ruled earlier this year that the current map was gerrymandered and needed to be redrawn.

Wolf had until Thursday to decide whether to accept or reject the Republican legislature’s redrawn map.

