× Harrisburg man accused of attempting to steal from supermarket, resisting arrest

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg police have charged a man with robbery, aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after he allegedly attempted to steal several items from a North 3rd Street supermarket Saturday afternoon.

Stanley Dotson, 52, no known address, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. after police were called to Sayford Supermarket on the 1300 block of North 3rd Street.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene they found the store owner lying on top of Dotson, who he said had attempted to steal items from the store.

Dotson allegedly resisted arrest, yelling racial slurs at police who were trying to detain him. He also allegedly bit an officer on the hand as the officer attempted to search him, police say.

Police say a store employee spotted Dotson stuffing items in his jacket and notified the store owner, who approached Dotson and told him he needed to pay for the items he had taken. Dotson allegedly told the owner he had no money and would not pay for the items, according to police.

Dotson then allegedly attempted to punch the store owner, who subdued Dotson with assistance from his wife and held him until police arrived.