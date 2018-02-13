× Holy Trinity Catholic Church prepares for 94th annual Fastnacht Bake

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lancaster County is preparing for it’s 94th annual Fastnacht Bake.

The parish started preparing on Monday and will continue making Fastnacht’s through the lenten season. More than 160 volunteers help make the process run smoothly.

They bake them February 12th, 13th and 14th and then every Monday and Wednesday for the next four weeks.

They must be pre-ordered. You can place orders at www.holytrinitycolumbiapa.com.

It costs $8.50 for a plain dozen and $9 for a glazed dozen. ​