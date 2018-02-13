× Joan Jett, Styx, Telsa announce summer tour with stop in Hershey

Rock legends Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Styx are teaming up for a North American summer tour that will make a stop in Hershey, according to Rolling Stone and Live Nation.

Joining them on the bill is special guest Tesla.

The tour will roll into Hershey’s GIANT Center on June 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased on Live Nation.

Jett is the subject of Kevin Kerslake’s new documentary, Bad Reputation, which was featured at the Sundance Film Festival. Her last album, “Unvarnished,” was released in 2013.

Styx released its latest album, “The Mission,” in 2017.

In addition to its stop in Hershey, the summer tour will also visit Pittsburgh and Holmdel, NJ.

The tour kicks off May 30 in Irvine, California.