Lancaster man accused of series of thefts from motor vehicles

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Manheim Township police have arrested a suspect in a series of thefts from motor vehicles in Manheim and Lancaster Townships, the department announced Tuesday.

The thefts occurred between Jan. 10 and Feb. 5, police say.

Police charged De’amija De’amonte Robertson, 18, of Lancaster, with 43 counts of theft from a motor vehicle. In all but two cases, police say, the vehicles Robertson is accused of stealing from were locked. The rest were unlocked.

An abandoned cell phone discovered at one of the crime scenes led police to Robertson, police say. Investigators say they were able to trace it back to Robertson and obtained a search warrant for his residence. A search of the residence located a pair of shoes whose tread pattern prints were found at several of the crime scenes.

Police say Robertson admitted to breaking into several vehicles during questioning.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mary Sponaugle and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.