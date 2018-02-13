× Lancaster man charged with sexually assaulting children apprehended in Boston

LANCASTER — A 30-year-old Lancaster man accused of sexually assaulting two children was apprehended in Boston on Feb. 9, according to Lancaster City police.

Ansy Gaston is charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure, intimidation of witnesses or victims and criminal attempt — indecent assault. Police say he committed various sex acts against a 9-year-old victim in the fall of 2017 and again earlier this month. There was a second victim that is 4 years old, police say.

Gaston allegedly exposed himself to the children and touched their faces with his genitals, according to police.

After the alleged sexual assaults, Gaston contacted the victims’ mother via text message and offered her money to refrain from notifying law enforcement, police say.

After being contacted by the victims, police attempted to locate Gaston at his last known address, but he was not there, police say. Officers received information that Gaston was traveling to Boston via mass transit, and was scheduled to arrive on Feb. 9. They contacted Boston Transit Police, who located and arrested Gaston.

He is currently being held in Massachusetts and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, police say.