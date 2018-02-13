× Lititz man facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence with 3-year-old in the vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence with his 3-year-old daughter in the car.

Brent Eberly, 44, is facing driving under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children and fleeing or attempting to elude police among other related charges.

On February 12 around 10:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Doe Run Road in Penn Township for a report of an erratic driver that struck at least 4 telephone poles, 2 road signs, and sheared off a guide wire to a pole.

The driver also allegedly almost struck 4-5 other vehicles.

Police were able to track down the driver, later identified as Eberly, and stop him in Manheim Borough, after he almost struck a police vehicle.

Police determined that Eberly was driving under the influence of a controlled substance while his 3-year-old daughter was in the car.

Eberly admitted to police that he had illegally bought six Temazepam pills earlier in the day, and only had two left, according to the criminal complaint.

There were no injuries suffered in the incident.

Now, Eberly will face charges.