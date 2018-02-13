× Lititz man facing charges after allegedly grabbing steering wheel during argument, causing crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after allegedly causing his girlfriend to lose control of her vehicle and crash during an argument.

Nicholas Hill, 21, is facing reckless endangerment of another person charges.

On February 12 around 8:15 p.m., police investigated a crash that occurred in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Lititz.

Police found that Hill was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his girlfriend when the couple began arguing.

During the argument, Hill wanted to get out of the vehicle, and allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and pulled on it, causing his girlfriend to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed a legally parked and unoccupied car on the roadway.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but Hill was taken into custody.

Now, he will face charges.