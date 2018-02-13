Man accused of threatening wife with gun after she woke him up to ask a question

HARRISBURG — A 49-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly threatened his wife with a gun.

The victim reported the incident to Harrisburg Police on Sunday afternoon, the same day of the encounter.

She told police that her husband, Paul Troiani III, pulled a black handgun out of a table next to their bed after she woke him up to ask him a question. Troiani then pointed the gun at the ceiling, cocked it and allegedly stated, “If you don’t shut your mouth now, you’re going to feel how this feels in your head.”

After the victim told Troiani that she was going to call police he allegedly responded, “If the cops come, I’ll be doing some shooting,” the police release states.

The victim added that her husband pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in September 2003 and was not able to possess firearms; though she said that he had three handguns and four rifles in the studio apartment.

Officers responded to their residence in the 600 block of Boas Street after the victim and her son — who corroborated her story — went to the police station.

Upon arrival, officers noticed that the door was barricaded and there was a sign that stated, “Warning an Army Veteran lives here please do not knock or attempt to enter you could be shot, nothing is worth death or dismemberment.” — which was all there prior to the incident, the victim told police.

An emergency response team was called out due to the door being barricaded but Troiani exited the residence and was taken into custody after officers began knocking on doors of surrounding residences to evacuate. A 44-caliber handgun was found with powder and a ball in it following a search of the apartment.

Troiani is charged with simple assault by physical menace, terroristic threats and person not to possess firearms.