× Mostly cloudy and dry until evening for Valentine’s Day!

KEEP THE UMBRELLA HANDY

After a sunny day, clouds fill in across the area during the evening. It is dry with temperatures slow to fall through the 30s. Most of Valentine’s Day is overcast but dry. A southerly light breeze pushes temperatures over the 50 degree mark. Heading out to dinner, make sure to grab an umbrella. A few showers are possible late evening, and the threat lingers into the overnight. It’s even warmer Thursday in the lower 60s! Much of the day is just cloudy with a spot shower or two, otherwise, it is dry. Another batch of rain moves in during the evening and overnight period. Showers linger longer into Friday, however, we are drying out by afternoon. Mild readings expected in the lower and middle 50s before chillier air returns.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Temperatures are back into the lower 20s Saturday morning. It’s a colder day with readings stuck in the 30s. Skies are quick to cloud up, as a system passes by to our south. Models are now hinting some precipitation, in the form of light snow, could clip us overnight. The bulk of the moisture remains out of the area but it is something we are watching. Amazingly, temperatures turn around fast by Sunday with highs back near 50 degrees! Skies are partly cloudy and, as of now, showers hold off until late Sunday night.

WARM AND WET WEEK

We continue mild for February with shower chances for the first half of Monday. Highs climb to the lower 50s once the wet weather exits. Most of Tuesday is dry, except for an isolated or stray shower. Temperatures soar to the lower 60s once again. Keep the umbrella handy for Wednesday. Cold front brings another round of rain for the area.



Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist