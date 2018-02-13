× Nationals acquire IF Matt Reynolds from Mets

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals have completed a minor move, acquiring a utility infielder from a division rival.

IF Matt Reynolds was shipped by the New York Mets to the Washington Nationals for cash considerations on Monday.

Reynolds, 27, is expected to compete for a bench role, and can also be optioned to the minor leagues.

Reynolds hasn’t had much success at the big league level, hitting only .228 with 4 HRs and 18 RBIs in spot action over the past two seasons with the Mets.

However, at Triple-A, Reynolds hit .320 last season with the Mets’ affiliate.