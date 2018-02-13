Nationals acquire IF Matt Reynolds from Mets

FLUSHING, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: New York Mets Infielder Matt Reynolds (15) in action during the Major League Baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets on September 9, 2017 at Citi Field in Flushing, NY. (Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals have completed a minor move, acquiring a utility infielder from a division rival.

IF Matt Reynolds was shipped by the New York Mets to the Washington Nationals for cash considerations on Monday.

Reynolds, 27, is expected to compete for a bench role, and can also be optioned to the minor leagues.

Reynolds hasn’t had much success at the big league level, hitting only .228 with 4 HRs and 18 RBIs in spot action over the past two seasons with the Mets.

However, at Triple-A, Reynolds hit .320 last season with the Mets’ affiliate.

