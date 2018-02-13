Olivia’s cooks up fire grilled Filet Mignon and Lobster & Seafood AuGratin

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Fire grilled Filet Mignon wrapped in brown sugar & black pepper thick cut bacon topped w sautéed wild mushroom & sage truffle butter …

Served along w Lobster & Seafood AuGratin
Includes a smoked salmon potato rosette in puff pastry & freshly steamed broccoli…

Lobster seafood AuGratin:
Lobster
Smoked salmon
Shrimp
Scallops
Garlic butter
Smoked provolone cheese
Romano cheese
Mozzarella cheese
Fresh Italian bread crumbs
Hint of freshly grated nutmeg

Cocktails:
Beach blonde martini
Ciroc coconut vodka
Pineapple juice
Orange juice
Splash of sprite
Toasted coconut
Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, pineapple juice, orange juice, shake.  Strain into martini glass rimmed w toasted coconut... Enjoy!

Raspberry lemon drop martini 
Deep Eddy’s lemon vodka
Raspberry vodka
Fresh raspberries
Fresh squeezed lemon wedges
Splash of sprite
Fill glass w ice.  Add vodkas, fresh raspberries, lemon wedges, shake.  Strain into a martini glass rimmed w sugar.  Garnish w fresh raspberries...Enjoy!!