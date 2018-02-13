× Penn State announces 2020 schedule, with Virginia Tech, Nevada and San Jose State on non-league slate

Penn State has filled out its 2020 schedule with the addition of three non-conference games, including a marquee matchup with Virginia Tech, the school announced Monday.

The Nittany Lions will visit the Hokies in Blacksburg, Va., on Sept. 12, 2020. The other two non-conference foes are Nevada and San Jose State.

Nevada will visit Happy Valley for the season opener on Sept. 5, 2020, while San Jose State will come to town on Sept. 19.

The new non-conference foes replace Idaho, Buffalo and Pittsburgh, which are the Lions’ non-conference opponents in 2019.

Next season, Penn State will take on Appalachian State, Pitt and Kent State in its non-conference games.

The Lions’ schedules for the next three years are:

2018

Sept. 1 Appalachian State

Sept. 8 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 15 Kent State

Sept. 21 at Illinois*

Sept. 29 Ohio State*

Oct. 13 Michigan State*

Oct. 20 at Indiana*

Oct. 27 Iowa*

Nov. 3 at Michigan*

Nov. 10 Wisconsin*

Nov. 17 at Rutgers*

Nov. 24 Maryland*

2019

Aug. 31 Idaho

Sept. 7 Buffalo

Sept. 14 Pittsburgh

Sept. 28 at Maryland*

Oct. 5 Purdue*

Oct. 12 at Iowa*

Oct. 19 Michigan*

Oct. 26 at Michigan State*

Nov. 9 at Minnesota*

Nov. 16 Indiana*

Nov. 23 at Ohio State*

Nov. 30 Rutgers*

2020

Sept. 5 Nevada

Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 19 San Jose State

Sept. 26 Northwestern*

Oct. 3 at Michigan*

Oct. 17 Iowa*

Oct. 24 Ohio State*

Oct. 31 at Indiana*

Nov. 7 at Nebraska*

Nov. 14 Michigan State*

Nov. 21 Maryland*

Nov. 28 at Rutgers*

*Big Ten Game