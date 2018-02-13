× Philadelphia Eagles expected to promote coach credited with “Philly Special” play in Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to fill one of their open coaching positions with one of the heroes of their Super Bowl victory.

The team is expected to promote assistant quarterbacks coach, Press Taylor, to quarterbacks coach, according to ProFootballTalk.

The opening was created when former quarterbacks coach, John DeFilippo, left to become the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator.

Taylor, 30, is credited with finding the “Philly Special” trick play that was used to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

He has been with the Eagles since 2013, and will now work with QBs Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld.