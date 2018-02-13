× Police seek vehicle in hit-and-crash on Route 15 South

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Upper Allen Township Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to police, the vehicle struck a PennDOT directional sign being towed by a PennDOT dump truck around 9:50 a.m. on US Route 15 South in the area of the South Market Street exit ramp.

The vehicle, described as a silver sedan with tinted windows, was last seen traveling southbound toward York County. The vehicle may have damage to the left, from bumper/fender area.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676 or submit an anonymous tip at 717-850-8273.