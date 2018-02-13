DENVER, CO -MARCH 01: People gather for Ash Wednesday Mass, at Christ the King Catholic Church, in Denver, March 01, 2017. Ash Wednesday opens Lent, a season of fasting and prayer. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Poll: Are you giving anything up for Lent?
Today is Fastnacht Day, which is celebrated among many Pennsylvanians on the day before Ash Wednesday.
Of course, Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, which is celebrated as the period before Easter in Christianity.
Lent is a period of fasting, with many choosing different enjoyable activities or treats to “give up.”
Our question is, are you giving up anything for Lent?