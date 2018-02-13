× Suspect in armed robbery of Shippensburg Sunoco station arrested

SHIPPENSBURG — Police have arrested the suspect in the Feb.4 armed robbery of a Sunoco station in Shippensburg.

Shippensburg police charged Michael Nehf Jr., 34, with aggravated assault, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking after an investigation of a robbery that occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Sunoco on the first block of West King Street.

Police say Nehf displayed a knife and took an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled in a light-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer that was waiting nearby.

No one was injured, according to police.

Nehf was taken into custody Monday, arraigned, and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $75,000 bail.