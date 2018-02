× Third man dies as a result of Manitowoc Crane Collapse

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A third man has died as a result of the Manitowoc Crane Collapse.

Issac Notz, 38, of Wisconsin, died on February 10 at 6:35 p.m. of blunt force trauma.

Notz had been in critical condition at York Hospital, and is the third man to die in the incident.

On February 2 around 8:00 a.m., two men were killed in the crane collapse.

In total, three men died and two others suffered minor injuries.