SPRINGETTSBURY, Pa-- With Valentines Day around the corner, this week FOX43's Chris Garrett has be looking for something new you can do for that special someone. Today he was in Springettsbury Township, York County at Xtreme Archery for their Valentines at the Range event. For more information about the event check out the website at https://www.xtremearchery.net

