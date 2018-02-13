× York County native, Steve Keim, receives contract extension from Arizona Cardinals

ARIZONA– A York County native will keep his run going at the reins of the Arizona Cardinals.

Steve Keim, who serves as the team’s general manager, received a four-year contract extension.

The team announced the details on Monday.

Keim’s contract also comes with a team option for the 2022 season.

Since taking over in 2013, Keim has overhauled the Cardinals’ roster and is fifth in the league in wins.

While the Cardinals have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, much of that can be attributed to injuries throughout the roster.

If all goes according to plan, the team will return stars RB David Johnson, WR Larry Fitzgerald and CB Patrick Peterson to a team that seems to be only a few key pieces and some luck with health away from competing again.